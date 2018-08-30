Worcester Warriors chief executive Jim O'Toole outlines why he believes a moratorium on automatic promotion and relegation would be good for the game.

O'Toole, whose club returned to the Premiership in dramatic circumstances at Bristol's expense in May, says it would give clubs in both divisions a chance to regroup and put their finances in order.

"We are in agreement with the concept of the expanded 14-man Premiership," he told BBC Hereford & Worcester. "As long as we have 14 clubs capable of contributing. And I've no doubt us and Bristol could make a good contribution.

"The past season, in which one club, London Welsh, did not have the budget, or the infrastructure, to compete has brought into focus the need for a filter to be applied to promoted clubs.

"Are they going to add anything to the show? Are they going to be good citizens in the Premiership? Are they going to be whipping boys? We have no intention of being whipping boys when the season starts in October."