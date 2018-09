Wales coach Warren Gatland says he may have to "go cap in hand" to coaches of the nation's four regions to pick players based outside Wales amid injury crises after the 2015 World Cup.

The New Zealander says he will have two "wildcard" selections at his disposal.

Beyond that he may have to rely on a "special dispensation" to bring in players based outside the nation if injuries strike.

He also tells the media to call him or Wales' media personnel if they have "any issues" to clear up.