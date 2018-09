Less than three months until the 2015 Rugby World Cup begins, the Webb Ellis trophy will be on tour in Wales over the next 10 days.

The trophy was taken to the top of Snowdon - Wales' highest mountain - and will also visit the Senedd in Cardiff Bay and Dylan Thomas' boathouse in Laugharne.

Hosts England kick-off the tournament against Fiji on 18 September with Wales' campaign starting against Uruguay in Cardiff two days later.