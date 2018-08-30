Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde is pleased with the efforts of the players during a pre-World Cup training camp which has been described as "brutal."

The 47-man squad are living at more than 2,000m altitude in a Swiss ski resort before dropping 1,000m to the base village of Fiesch to train daily.

Their two weeks in the Swiss Alps is the first of three foreign training camps ahead of this year's competition, which starts in September.

BBC Wales Rugby Correspondent Gareth Charles reports from Switzerland.