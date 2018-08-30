Wales head coach Warren Gatland says the World Cup warm-up match against Ireland is a chance for fringe players to shine.

Ross Moriarty, Tyler Morgan, Eli Walker and Dominic Day will make their Wales debuts in Saturday's game at the Millennium Stadium.

There is also a rare start at fly-half for James Hook, who will partner scrum-half Mike Phillips in an international for the first time since 2011.

You can watch the game live on Scrum V on BBC One Wales from 14:00 BST on Saturday, or listen live on BBC Radio Wales.