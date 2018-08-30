Cipriani & Burgess 'must earn places'

Stuart Lancaster says Danny Cipriani and Sam Burgess will receive no favours when it comes to earning places in England's World Cup squad.

The duo are part of a 45-man England squad that is expected to be cut by up to nine players at the end of this week.

Lancaster's side face France at Twickenham on 15 August and in Paris seven days later before concluding their preparations by hosting Ireland on 5 September.

They start their World Cup campaign against Fiji on 18 September and will also face Australia, Uruguay and Wales in Group A.

