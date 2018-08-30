Head coach Warren Gatland made the assembled press laugh at Wales' team announcement on Tuesday when he revealed that his Ireland counterpart Joe Schmidt had asked him if the Millennium Stadium roof would be shut for Saturday's Rugby World Cup warm-up game.

"I said: 'Well, it's a bit ironic that you wanted it open during the Six Nations and now you want it closed'," joked the New Zealander.

"I think he wants it closed because it's closed during the World Cup. It makes sense to close the roof if it will be closed for the World Cup.

"There was a cynical side of me that did feel like saying we were going to leave it open."

