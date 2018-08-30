Beefed up buffet spread for Wales

It is full steam ahead for Wales' 46-man Rugby World Cup training squad as they caught the train - armed with a formidable buffet spread - from Cardiff to their north Wales training camp on Monday morning.

Warren Gatland's side were beaten 35-21 by Ireland at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday in their first World Cup warm-up game.

That defeat means Wales' players face an anxious wait to see if they make the first cut to Gatland's World Cup squad, with the Wales coach set to reduce his squad to between 36 and 38 players this week, before reducing it to a final 31 on 31 August.

Wales face the Irish again in Dublin on 29 August.

