Ireland's kicking coach Richie Murphy says Andrew Trimble will have a second scan on the ankle he injured in Saturday's win over Wales after an initial examination proves inconclusive.

Trimble had to be replaced before half-time at the Millennium Staudy and Murphy said the injury "isn't simple".

"The scan was a little bit inconclusive so he's going back in tomorrow for another scan," said Murphy.

At this stage, there is no major concern around Trimble's fitness but he is unlikely to be considered for Saturday's second World Cup warm-up match against Scotland in Dublin.