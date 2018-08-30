Trimble requires further ankle scan

Ireland's kicking coach Richie Murphy says Andrew Trimble will have a second scan on the ankle he injured in Saturday's win over Wales after an initial examination proves inconclusive.

Trimble had to be replaced before half-time at the Millennium Staudy and Murphy said the injury "isn't simple".

"The scan was a little bit inconclusive so he's going back in tomorrow for another scan," said Murphy.

At this stage, there is no major concern around Trimble's fitness but he is unlikely to be considered for Saturday's second World Cup warm-up match against Scotland in Dublin.

Top videos

Top Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara anchors India - in-play clips, radio & text

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash in second practice - radio & text

Guardiola

Transfer deadline day 2 & Premier League latest

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket