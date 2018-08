"I know you!" Wales star Leigh Halfpenny paid eight-year-old Finlay Walker a surprise visit at Llanharan RFC on Saturday to tell him he has been selected as Wales' mascot for their Rugby World Cup opener against Uruguay on 20 September in Cardiff.

Halfpenny took a break from the rigours of pre-tournament training to take the Llanharan juniors through a coaching session.

But what is it like to be coached by a world star? "OK," according to Finlay.