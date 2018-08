Sam Burgess talks about his performance in England's 19-14 win over France in their World Cup warm-up game at Twickenham, while coach Stuart Lancaster praises Burgess' "decision making."

Burgess, who switched codes in October, is competing for a place in England's final squad before the World Cup which begins on 18 September.

England begin their campaign against Fiji and will also face Australia, Uruguay and Wales in Group A.