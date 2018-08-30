Schmidt praises Zebo full-back display

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt says Simon Zebo's aerial prowess was impressive in the World Cup warm-up win over Scotland as the home side earned a 28-22 victory.

Zebo was among Ireland's four try-scorers as the Irish had to come from behind on three occasions in the second half to win at the Aviva Stadium.

"When the ball was in the air and Simon was going up and at it, he gave the players a real confidence that he was going to look after it," said the Ireland coach, who added the Zebo was replaced near the end because of cramp.

Schmidt added that Zebo still has "some work to do" on his defence but the Ireland coach praised the "really nice bits of skill" which the Munster star produced in Dublin.

Top videos

Top Stories

Moeen Ali

Moeen strikes with last ball before tea - in-play clips, radio & text

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash in second practice - radio & text

Guardiola

Transfer deadline day 2 & Premier League latest

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket