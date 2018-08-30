Ireland coach Joe Schmidt says Simon Zebo's aerial prowess was impressive in the World Cup warm-up win over Scotland as the home side earned a 28-22 victory.

Zebo was among Ireland's four try-scorers as the Irish had to come from behind on three occasions in the second half to win at the Aviva Stadium.

"When the ball was in the air and Simon was going up and at it, he gave the players a real confidence that he was going to look after it," said the Ireland coach, who added the Zebo was replaced near the end because of cramp.

Schmidt added that Zebo still has "some work to do" on his defence but the Ireland coach praised the "really nice bits of skill" which the Munster star produced in Dublin.