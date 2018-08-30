New Ulster challenge excites Windsor

Sam Windsor is looking forward to a fresh challenge with Ulster and learning from experienced out-halves Paddy Jackson, Ian Humphreys and Ruan Pienaar.

The Australian, 27, signed a one-year contract with Ulster, joining from Worcester Warriors having previously had a short spell with Leinster in 2013.

The out-half, who is Irish qualified through his parents, described pre-season as "an enjoyable slog" and can't wait to play in front of the home crowd in Friday night's friendly against Leinster at Kingspan Stadium.

