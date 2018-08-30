'Leinster game a starting point' - Doak

Ulster Head Coach Neil Doak says Friday's friendly game against Leinster at the Kingspan Stadium will give him an indication of "where some of our players are and where they need to go to" ahead of the new season.

"We've been training for about eight weeks so it will be good to have a look at some of the young guys and how they perform in front of a big crowd against stiff opposition," said Doak.

"We have to move beyond the Pro12 semi-final defeat by Glasgow where a few refereeing decisions did not go our way and we didn't control certain aspects of our kicking game."

Top videos

Top Stories

Sam Curran

Curran rescues England in fourth Test - videos & report

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's Juve drawn against Man Utd, Spurs face Barca - Champions League draw

Ovie Ejaria celebrates

Nine-man Rangers reach Europa League group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Vokes reacts after missing a chance against Olympiakos

Burnley knocked out of Europa League by Olympiakos

Leigh Griffiths

Griffiths scores 100th goal as Celtic ease into group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Curran
Video

Highlights: Curran shines after England collapse again

  • From the section Cricket