Ulster Head Coach Neil Doak says Friday's friendly game against Leinster at the Kingspan Stadium will give him an indication of "where some of our players are and where they need to go to" ahead of the new season.

"We've been training for about eight weeks so it will be good to have a look at some of the young guys and how they perform in front of a big crowd against stiff opposition," said Doak.

"We have to move beyond the Pro12 semi-final defeat by Glasgow where a few refereeing decisions did not go our way and we didn't control certain aspects of our kicking game."