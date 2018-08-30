Former Leicester Tigers prop Matt Hampson tells BBC East Midlands Today about his plans to convert a disused aircraft hangar into an injury rehabilitation centre.

Hampson was left paralysed from the neck down when a scrum collapsed in a training session with the England Under-21 squad 10 years ago.

Through the Matt Hampson Foundation, he is now helping people deal with similar life-altering injuries and is in the process of building the first 'Get Busy Living!' Centre in the hangar donated to the foundation in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.