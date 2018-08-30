Hampson plans hangar rehab centre

Former Leicester Tigers prop Matt Hampson tells BBC East Midlands Today about his plans to convert a disused aircraft hangar into an injury rehabilitation centre.

Hampson was left paralysed from the neck down when a scrum collapsed in a training session with the England Under-21 squad 10 years ago.

Through the Matt Hampson Foundation, he is now helping people deal with similar life-altering injuries and is in the process of building the first 'Get Busy Living!' Centre in the hangar donated to the foundation in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.

Top videos

Top Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara

Moeen strikes but Puhara anchors India - in-play clips, radio & text

Tammy Abraham

EFL loan deadline approaches - any late moves on the cards?

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Marcus Ericsson's Sauber after a huge crash in Italian GP second practice

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket
Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too