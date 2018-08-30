Trimble and Bowe to start for Ulster

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt decides that Andrew Trimble and Tommy Bowe will benefit more from game time with Ulster in Friday's friendly against Edinburgh than brief appearances in Saturday's World Cup warm-up game against Wales.

Trimble has not played for three weeks since sustaining a foot injury in Ireland's win over Wales when he made his return after eight months out because of a toe problem.

"We wanted Andrew to get between 40 to 60 minutes this weekend and if we put him on the bench for us, it may only have been 20 minutes. We think it's a better opportunity for him to demonstrate that he's back to full fitness by playing for Ulster."

Schmidt, who will announce his 31-man squad for the World Cup on Monday, added:"Some of the guys playing for their provinces this weekend will be in and some of the players who are still with us are going to potentially lose out."

Top videos

Top Stories

Moeen Ali

Moeen & Curran rally after England collapse - in-play clips, radio & text

Ufa v Rangers

Europa League - Ufa need two second-half goals against 10-man Rangers

Keaton Jennings
Video

'A horrible dismissal' - Jennings 'completely deceived' by superb Bumrah inswinger

  • From the section Cricket
Luke Shaw

Manchester United defender Shaw recalled to England squad

Andy Murray

'Liar, liar, pants on fire' - Murray responds after Verdasco denies coaching claim

  • From the section Tennis
Champions League

Everything you need to know about Champions League draw