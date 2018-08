Former Wales wing Shane Williams is taking up an ambassadorial role with Neath RFC, the club where he first made his name.

The 38-year-old will also help with coaching at the Gnoll, where he played before joining Ospreys when regional rugby started in 2003.

BBC Wales Sport takes a look back at some of Shane's most memorable tries for the Welsh All Blacks, featuring scores against Bridgend, Cardiff, Swansea, Caerphilly, Llanelli and Newport between 2001 and 2003.

