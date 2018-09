England head coach Stuart Lancaster was "really pleased" as his team beat Ireland 21-13 at Twickenham in their final World Cup warm-up game.

"Better" discipline than in the recent defeat to France is credited, with try-scorer Jonny May "personally happy" with his contribution.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt says his team are "not totally match fit", with captain Paul O'Connell admitting they were "a long way off it".