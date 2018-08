Wales ended their 2015 World Cup build-up with a 23-19 win over Italy in Cardiff.

George North scored the hosts' only try, but they lost full-back Leigh Halfpenny and scrum-half Rhys Webb to serious-looking injuries.

Scrum V's highlights bring you the best and worst moments of Wales' display, which left coach Warren Gatland with much to ponder.

