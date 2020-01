Scrum V's Rick O'Shea visits Mountain Ash RFC as he looks at the grassroots of Welsh rugby.

Mountain Ash have produced 11 Wales internationals in its 140-year history including Haydn Morris, who made a 300-mile pilgrimage to return to his home-town club.

The 87-year-old former wing played three Tests for Wales in the 1950s and toured with the 1955 British and Irish Lions to South Africa.