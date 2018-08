Ireland captain Paul O'Connell is fulsome in his praise of Ulster's Iain Henderson, who will be his second row partner for Saturday's World Cup opener against Canada in Cardiff.

"Iain is a very laid-back guy and a terrific athlete. You can't coach the attributes he possesses in terms of power, speed and how he reads the game," explained the Irish skipper.

"He's very confident in his own ability and doesn't take a lot of looking after."