Ireland fly-half Jonathan Sexton says one of the challenges of performing well at the Rugby World Cup is "trying to enjoy it and not get bogged down by the pressure and expectation".

"With World Cups you have to learn the lessons of the past," observed Sexton, 30, ahead of Ireland's Group D opener against Canada at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

"There is a lot of pressure because it only comes round once every four years and you don't know where you're going to be in four years' time."