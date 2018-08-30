Wales coach Warren Gatland reveals his thinking behind playing open-sides Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric together in the back-row for their opening World Cup match against Uruguay.

The South Americans are the minnows of Group A, with England, Fiji and Australia to come, and Wales are expected to comfortably beat a team of largely part-timers.

However, Gatland says that Wales will not go chasing tries at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday, as he does not believe the group will be decided by points difference.