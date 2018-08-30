Gatland explains Wales back-row choice

Wales coach Warren Gatland reveals his thinking behind playing open-sides Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric together in the back-row for their opening World Cup match against Uruguay.

The South Americans are the minnows of Group A, with England, Fiji and Australia to come, and Wales are expected to comfortably beat a team of largely part-timers.

However, Gatland says that Wales will not go chasing tries at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday, as he does not believe the group will be decided by points difference.

Top videos

Top Stories

Moeen Ali

Moeen strikes with last ball before tea - in-play clips, radio & text

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash in second practice - radio & text

Guardiola

Transfer deadline day 2 & Premier League latest

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket