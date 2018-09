Former Leicester prop Matt Hampson gets an expert take on the World Cup from his one-time team-mate, and current Tigers director of rugby, Richard Cockerill.

Cockerill tells Hampson and BBC East Midlands Today that England have a "great chance" of winning the competition.

The eighth Rugby World Cup begins on Friday when England host Fiji at Twickenham.

The 20-team tournament, which runs until 31 October, will take place in grounds across England and at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.