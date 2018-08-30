Ireland assistant coach Les Kiss is confident that any defensive frailties from the World Cup warm-up games can be sorted out once the competition kicks in.

"We firmly believe there are no real issues," said Kiss, who has responsibility for defence coaching under head coach Joe Schmidt in the Ireland set-up.

"Defence is a massive, massive part of our game and we need to step up against this Canadian side," outlined Kiss, ahead of the Group D opener at the Millennium Stadium.

"I have no doubt the more time they get on the training pitch and the more game time under their belts, they'll be in front of the little things that weren't quite right."