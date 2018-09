For most Wales fans, the 2011 Rugby World Cup will forever be remembered for captain Sam Warburton's red card in the semi-final defeat by France.

But as Wales prepare for this year's tournament, Warburton says he has moved on from his heartbreaking dismissal in New Zealand.

The Cardiff Blues flanker will lead Wales in their World Cup opener against Uruguay on Sunday, 20 September, and he says his red card in 2011 feels as if it was "ages ago".