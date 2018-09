Having led his team to a 54-9 win against Uruguay in their opening World Cup game on Sunday, Wales captain Sam Warburton has described their next group game against England as "huge".

Wales visit Twickenham on Saturday, 26 September to face their old rivals, who also made a winning start to their campaign by beating Fiji 35-11 on Friday.

And as he tells BBC Scrum V's Bethan Clement, Warburton believes the match against England could be the biggest of their lives for Wales' players.