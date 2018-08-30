The making of an England forward

BBC Look East talks to the family of England and Northampton Saints forward Courtney Lawes about how he has become an international rugby union player.

Mum Val reveals how she was surprised at being told her son was almost the finished article when he was at the Saints academy, saying he looked "all over the place".

His younger brother and Saints academy player Cameron describes what he has learnt from his older sibling, who played in England's 35-11 victory over Fiji in their World Cup opener at Twickenham last week.

