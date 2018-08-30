England captain Chris Robshaw has been under "huge mental and physical pressure" in the run-up to the Rugby World Cup, according to his club coach Conor O'Shea.

The Harlequins director of rugby removed the club captaincy from Robshaw in August 2014 to help him concentrate on his duties as international skipper.

O'Shea told BBC London the decision has reaped dividends for all parties as Robshaw prepares to lead England out for the 40th time against Wales on Saturday, overtaking Martin Johnson as England's second-most capped captain.

BBC London also spoke to Robshaw's club teammate Nick Easter - who himself narrowly missed out on selection to England's World Cup squad - and Quins skills coach Collin Osborne, who first spotted Robshaw playing for Millfield School.