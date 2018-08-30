Injured Wales star Rhys Webb could watch only 20 minutes of their World Cup opener against Uruguay.

After that, as Webb tells BBC Radio Wales' Steffan Garrero, he took to his grandmother's scooter to ride around the streets near his home.

The Ospreys scrum-half was ruled out of the tournament by a foot injury suffered in Wales' final warm-up game against Italy that required surgery.

Webb is also set to miss the 2016 Six Nations as he recovers and has targeted being a British and Irish Lion in New Zealand in 2017.