Webb rides nan's mobility scooter

Injured Wales star Rhys Webb could watch only 20 minutes of their World Cup opener against Uruguay.

After that, as Webb tells BBC Radio Wales' Steffan Garrero, he took to his grandmother's scooter to ride around the streets near his home.

The Ospreys scrum-half was ruled out of the tournament by a foot injury suffered in Wales' final warm-up game against Italy that required surgery.

Webb is also set to miss the 2016 Six Nations as he recovers and has targeted being a British and Irish Lion in New Zealand in 2017.

Top videos

Top Stories

Sam Curran

Curran rescues England in fourth Test - videos & report

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's Juve drawn against Man Utd, Spurs face Barca - Champions League draw

Ovie Ejaria celebrates

Nine-man Rangers reach Europa League group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Vokes reacts after missing a chance against Olympiakos

Burnley knocked out of Europa League by Olympiakos

Leigh Griffiths

Griffiths scores 100th goal as Celtic ease into group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Curran
Video

Highlights: Curran shines after England collapse again

  • From the section Cricket