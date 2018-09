England head coach Stuart Lancaster says his side have to "get up and get on with it" as they prepare for a decisive Rugby World Cup match against Australia at Twickenham on Saturday.

After the "hugely disappointing defeat" against Wales, England "can't wallow" ahead of a "massive game" that his players are already "ready to play".

England face the prospect of becoming the first sole host nation not to reach the knockout stage of a World Cup if they are beaten by the Wallabies.