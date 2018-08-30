Captain Sam Warburton praises Australia's "excellent" performance in their 33-13 win over England which means Wales have qualified for the quarter finals of the Rugby World Cup.

The Cardiff Blues flanker told Scrum V's Bethan Clement he felt for England after they were knocked out of the tournament, but that he's looking forward to facing the challenge of facing the Wallaby back row duo Michael Hooper and David Pocock.

Wales face Australia in Twickenham on Saturday in a match which will decide the winners of Pool A.

Watch Scrum V World Cup special for seven days after broadcast on the iPlayer