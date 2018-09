Scrum V rounds up the Welsh regions' matches as Ospreys, Blues and Dragons fall to defeats and Scarlets claim their third win of the season, at Zebre.

The Llanelli-based team won 20-8 in Italy after Dragons fell 37-13 at Leinster.

Blues also lost in Ireland - 36-31 against Connacht - while Edinburgh beat Ospreys 20-9.

