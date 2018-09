Tom Wood says England have "fallen flat on their faces" after a 33-13 defeat by Australia led to a pool-stage exit from the World Cup.

Victory for the Wallabies sent them and Wales through to the quarter-finals, with England becoming the first World Cup host nation not to reach that stage.

Head Coach Stuart Lancaster says he is "gutted" but will not consider his future right now as the team still have to play Uruguay in their final group game on Saturday 10 October.