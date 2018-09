Hooker Rory Best says Ireland need "massive improvement" if they are to beat France in their final Rugby World Cup Pool D game at the Millennium Stadium.

The Irish laboured to a 16-9 victory over Italy at Olympic Park on Sunday but must defeat the French next weekend to top their pool.

"There are a lot of sore bodies in the dressing room but we knew Italy were going to be very physical and come after us.

"Ultimately we got the win we needed and we are in the quarter-finals," said Best.