The Hit looks at South Africa's crushing 64-0 win over the USA at the Olympic Stadium, which set up a quarter-final against either Australia or Wales.

Springboks winger Bryan Habana scored three times in 21 second-half minutes to become the joint-highest try-scorer in Rugby World Cup history, alongside New Zealand great Jonah Lomu.

Elsewhere, Georgia overcame a scare to defeat Namibia 17-16 in Exeter and all but book their place at the 2019 World Cup.

