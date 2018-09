Coach Warren Gatland believes recalled tight-head prop Samson Lee can help Wales counter Australia's rejuvenated scrum in their World Cup Pool A clash at Twickenham on Saturday.

Gatland describes Scarlets player Lee as "a traditional" northern hemisphere prop - "short, squat and built like the proverbial outhouse".

The winners will top their pool and face either Scotland or Japan in the quarter finals, while the losers will meet South Africa.