Wales face South Africa in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, but how much do you know about them?
Warren Gatland's Wales lost to another southern hemisphere powerhouse - Australia - to finish second in Pool A.
South Africa topped their group after recovering from a shock opening defeat by Japan.
So what does Scrum V's Phil Steele know about the Springboks that fans do not? You can find out here.
(UK users only)
Watch Scrum V World Cup special for seven days after broadcast on the iPlayer (UK users only).