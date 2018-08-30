French fan crows on Cardiff street

A French rugby fan's impersonation of a cockerel entertains Scrum V's cameras ahead of his country's defeat by Ireland.

Pundit Jonathan Davies admits he knows the Cardiff street where the items was filmed.

The match itself was a disappointment to France as Ireland won 24-9 to top Pool D and set up a quarter-final against Argentina in Cardiff on Sunday, 18 October.

France face New Zealand in the last eight the previous night at Millennium Stadium.

Watch Scrum V World Cup special for seven days after broadcast on the iPlayer (UK users only).

