Paul O'Connell's Ireland career is over after a serious hamstring injury rules him out of the remainder of the World Cup.

The 35-year-old is moving to French side Toulon after the tournament having being released early from his dual Munster and Ireland contract.

O'Connell suffered a "serious hamstring injury" shortly before half-time in Ireland's 24-9 win over France.

The lock, who will miss Ireland's World Cup quarter-final against Argentina on Sunday, is set to undergo surgery later this week.

