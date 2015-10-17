How rugby can change lives

BBC Sport's Joe Wilson heads to Oxfordshire to discover how English youngsters are using rugby to help connect with some of the world's poorest children.

The Tour Aid scheme helps hundreds of youngsters from some of the most deprived parts of the planet to create links with rugby clubs, schools, and communities within the UK.

Former South Africa World Cup winner Chester Williams says that helping youngsters to play with and against children from vastly different cultures can be "an inspiration" and make them better people.

