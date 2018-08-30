Andrew Trimble expects a strong challenge from Cardiff Blues when the teams meet in a Pro12 game at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

"I have no doubt we are going to turn up on Friday and put on a good performance," said the Ulster wing.

"We will bring our intensity and physicality and try not to play the match at their pace, but be a little more structured."

Trimble explains that he is looking forward to welcoming the province's Ireland World Cup players back into the squad and admits that Ulster's away from so far is of some concern.