Former Wales international Gerald Davies says New Zealand have opened a "huge" gap over the rest of the rugby world.

The All Blacks crushed France 62-13 in the quarter final of the World Cup, and all four teams in the semi-final are from the southern hemisphere.

Davies - a three-time Grand Slam winner in the 1970s - tells BBC Wales' Iwan Griffiths New Zealand have "made the game beautiful" and outlines five things the Welsh game has to address to close the gap.