Franco van der Merwe says Ulster will enjoy the home comforts of Kingspan Stadium against Cardiff this weekend but knows they must improve their away form in the Pro12 campaign.

The 16-10 loss to Edinburgh last weekend was Ulster's second away defeat in four matches and the South African lock is confident Ireland's World Cup contingent will have a positive impact when they return over the next few weeks.

Van der Merwe said Cardiff, who have only won one of their opening four games this season, will be tough opponents for Ulster on Friday night.