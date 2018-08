Connacht consigned Ospreys to their fourth Pro12 defeat in five starts this season.

The Irish province's last beat the region on Welsh soil in November 2004.

Sam Davies' penalty and a Dan Baker try gave Ospreys a good start, but two Jack Carty penalties and a Matt Healy try gave the visitors an 11-8 lead.

Bundee Aki went over for Connacht and after Justin Tipuric replied, Craig Ronaldson's boot sealed the visitors' win.

