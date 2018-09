A late Steven Shingler penalty gave Scarlets victory over Munster in the Pro12 to send the Welsh region back to the top of the Pro12 table.

Each team went into the contest at Parc y Scarlets unbeaten.

Andrew Conway's breakaway try and eight points from Ian Keatley's boot put Munster 13-6 up at the break

DTH van der Merwe and Tom Williams touched down to level at 16-16 and Shingler went on to seal victory.

Watch Scrum V for seven days after broadcast on the iPlayer (UK users only).