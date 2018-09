Newport Gwent Dragons beat Treviso for a second Pro12 win of the season with their first having come against another Italian side, Zebre.

Nic Cudd went over in the first half and Jason Tovey's 100% kicking record ensured victory at Rodney Parade.

Jayden Hayward kicked Treviso's points as they remained winless.

Watch Scrum V for seven days after broadcast on the iPlayer (UK users only).