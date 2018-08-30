Scrum V's Rick O'Shea visits Swansea village club Bonymaen RFC, where 100-Test Wales and British and Irish Lions lock Alun Wyn Jones played as a youngster.

Jones has captained his country and the Lions and his time at Bonymaen is fondly remembered there.

The Ospreys star has made 94 Wales and six Lions Test appearances.

After helping Wales to reach the World Cup quarter-finals, Jones could return to Pro12 duty for Ospreys in the coming weeks.

