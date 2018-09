The Hit looks back at the 2015 Rugby World Cup final as New Zealand's Dan Carter puts in a star performance to help the All Blacks beat Australia 34-17.

Carter scored 19 points, including a crucial drop-goal and a penalty from the halfway line in the second half.

The Hit also looks back at some of the most amusing moments from the tournament, including England's Mike Brown's reaction to losing against Wales and Ireland's Luke Fitzgerald golfing mishap.

Available to UK users only.