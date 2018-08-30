BBC Sport's Eilidh Barbour tells the story of the 2015 Rugby World Cup with some of the best of Radio 5 live's commentary from the tournament.

There were several dramatic moments, including Japan's shock victory over South Africa, England's early exit and Scotland's agonising quarter-final defeat against Australia.

The tournament ended with a piece of history, as New Zealand became the first nation to defend the trophy, doing so with a stunning win over Australia in the final.

Available to UK users only.